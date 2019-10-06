Animal cruelty cases rising in Malaysia, says Vet Services Dept

Personnel from the Veterinary Department take away two of the latest victims of suspected cat poisoning for testing at the Sri Kenangan Condominium in Wangsa Maju January 5, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

LABUAN, Oct 6 — The Department of Veterinary Services today revealed statistics that show a jump of 30 per cent animal abuse cases across the country from 510 in 2017 to 662 cases last year.

There was an increase of 10 per cent from 463 cases recorded in 2016 to the figure in 2017 and more than 90 per cent of these cases involved dogs followed by cats.

The increase in the number of animal cruelty cases reported to the department was mainly due to the increase in the community’s awareness of animal abuse.

The department’s director-general, Datuk Dr Quaza Nizamuddin Hassan Nizam said this year (January-June), at least 190 cases were recorded with the fines imposed totalling RM12,500 from five cases brought to court.

He said the total fines on offenders last year was RM71,200 compared to RM15,000 in 2017.

“The number of cases is quite worrying but it is due to public awareness of the need to address animal cruelty in the country,” he said at a press conference after officiating at the Module of Early Education on Animal Care and Welfare at the Financial Park Complex, here, today.

The publication of the module, drawn up by the Department of Veterinary Services in collaboration with the Department of National Unity and Integration, was the starting point of the two departments to impart animal care, handling and welfare early education to children in the pre-schools, before extending it to the primary and secondary schools as part of the co-curriculum.

Dr Quaza Nizamuddin advised the people, regardless of race and religion, not to be cruel to animals, and now, equipped with smart phones, they could easily capture acts of cruelty to animals and make these go viral.

“Receiving complaints furnished with video-taped evidence help smoothen our investigations and to take action accordingly,” he said.

He reminded the public of the deterrent sentence of up to 20 years’ jail and higher fines under the Animal Welfare Act 2015, deemed as heavier penalties compared to causing injuries to humans.

On animal-borne diseases, he said the department had classified rabies, especially in Sarawak, as still a menace to the public and a big challenge to his department, that it always prioritised preventive measures so that any outbreak could be addressed effectively.

“As for the African swine fever, we must be fully prepared for a possible outbreak in our country and preventive measures are being taken,” he said. — Bernama