Youth group wants govt to regulate e-cigarettes, heated tobacco products

4B Youth Movement president Mohd Nizam Omar said the movement strongly urged the government to take action. — Picture courtesy of the 4B Youth Movement

JOHOR BARU, Oct 5 — The 4B Youth Movement urged the government today to take action against the unregulated open sale of electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco products.

4B youth movement president Mohd Nizam Omar said he had been following and researching the matter, saying that such products are available to those under the age of 18.

“The Malaysia 4B Youth Movement conducted checks and monitoring where it found that some companies are openly selling such devices and heated-tobacco products by displaying promotional advertisement at departmental stores and websites.

“The companies involved have clearly violated the law,” said Mohd Nizam today.

Mohd Nizam said the movement found that the government’s practice of imposing enforcement against vape operators and their products was seen as unfair and discriminatory as there were no specific laws for them.

“While the giant tobacco-based electronic cigarette companies clearly violate the law, the government has not taken any action.

“The 4B Youth Movement expresses our frustration by objecting to the sale and advertising of electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco products made available to those aged below 18 without controls that can potentially create social problems among youth,” Mohd Nizam.

He said the movement strongly urged the government to take action.

“We also propose that the sale of any tobacco heated products can only be sold in specialised stores,” said Mohd Nizam.