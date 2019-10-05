Salleh Said jumping ship? PKR says still deliberating his application

File photo of Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Salleh Said Keruak in Kuala Lumpur, December 15, 2015. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 ― PKR has denied today a media report claiming that former Umno minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak has already joined the party.

In a statement, PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil confirmed that the party has received an online application from the former Sabah chief minister.

“However, PKR’s Political Bureau will discuss and review this matter in its upcoming meeting,” Fahmi said.

Last month, Tan Sri Pandikar Amin said neither he nor Salleh was crossing over to PKR.

Dismissing rumours of this based on the invitation for PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to attend at a United Sabah Bajau Organisation (Usbo) event on September 17, the former Dewan Rakyat Speaker said not to read anything more into this.

Pandikar and Salleh had been Umno members but left the Malay nationalist party for United Sabah National Organisation (Usno) after Sabah-based components abandoned Barisan Nasional following its 14th general election defeat.

Usbo is a non-governmental outfit representing Bajau natives of East Malaysia.

Salleh is the president of the organisation while Pandikar is one of three deputies.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, whose Warisan cooperates with Pakatan Harapan in the state, is listed as the advisor to the group.

PKR had also dismissed speculation that Anwar’s visit to Sabah with several of the party leaders was to recruit or receive new PKR members.