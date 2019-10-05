Minister hopes edu-tourism infrastructure project will raise awareness on elephant conservation

Disappointed with the recent killing of elephants in Kalabakan, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi said the local community should cooperate in the effort to protect the elephants. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KINABATANGAN, Oct 5 ― Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi has expressed hope for the edu-tourism infrastructure project at the Pygmy Elephant Conservation Centre near here to raise awareness among the people, especially the local community, on the importance of protecting the elephants from extinction.

Disappointed with the recent killing of elephants in Kalabakan, he said the local community should cooperate in the effort to protect the elephants.

“We hope the local community will give their full cooperation to protect the elephants and not to abuse or kill the animal.

“If not, the pygmy elephant will become extinct,” he told reporters after the launch of Damas Fect 2019 here last night.

The RM5.7 million edu-tourism infrastructure project is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

Mohamaddin also said that the centre would also become another tourist destination in Kinabatangan that will help boost the tourism sector in Sabah in view of the Visit Malaysia Year 2020 (VMM2020).

“We hope to record 30 million tourist arrivals and revenue of RM100 billion next year in conjunction with the VMM2020,” he added. ― Bernama