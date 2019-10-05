Landowners and beneficiaries of Kampung Baru propose meeting to resolve land purchase issue

Bucolic scenes like this one are still commonplace in Kampung Baru. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 ― The Kampung Baru Landowners and Beneficiaries Group (Pewaris) has called for a meeting with Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad to get accurate and detailed information on the actual situation regarding the sale of land in Kampung Baru.

Pewaris secretary Zainuddin Ismail said the government should take into account the opinions of the landowners, and not just on information from the Kampong Bharu Development Corporation (PKB) obtained via surveys.

“That’s what I said, the government is not referring to the residents. They have only listened to one side, when they do that, the information would not be accurate. We were also surprised by the information,” he said referring the claim that about 90 per cent of Kampung Baru landowners had agreed to an offer of RM850 per square foot on October 2.

“That’s why we really want to have a heart-to-heart meeting with the minister so that we can iron out all this misinformation and relieve the tension at the grassroots level,” he told a press conference here today.

On October 2, Bernama reported Khalid as saying that PKB had received about 700 to 800 forms from the residents with regard to the redevelopment of the area, and of the total, about 90 per cent of landowners had agreed to an offer of RM850 per square foot.

Khalid, however, later clarified that the 90 per cent referred to owners who had agreed to sell their land and to the Kampung Baru Development Project, but wanted a higher price.

Pewaris, meanwhile, suggested an alternative ’Joint Venture Model’, which would involve the landowners, the government as well as developers.

“It is important for all three main stakeholders to have ‘check and balance’ to avoid any fraud to take place, as well as to better convince the bank in terms of providing loan facilities,” he said. ― Bernama