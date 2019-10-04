Orang Asli youths urged to take up entrepreneurship

(From left) Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari with Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Waytha Moorthy and Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) director-general Prof Juli Edo at the Orang Asli Entrepreneur Carnival at Dataran Pahlawan, Bandar Hilir, Melaka October 4, 2019. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Oct 4 — Youths of the Orang Asli community have been called to venture into entrepreneurship to improve their economic standard and join the wave of modernisation with other communities in the country.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Waytha Moorthy said their involvement in the field is also a move to raise their self-confidence and prove the community is capable of competing productively in the development of the country.

He said to realise the aspiration, the government has allocated RM2 million as assistance to produce more Orang Asli entrepreneurs this year, through aid such as the construction of business premises, business equipment as well as entrepreneurship courses and seminars.

“We teach them to be successful entrepreneurs, each year we hope for more participants from the Orang Asli community will be involved in the field and we also give them motivation so that they do not give up,” he told a media conference after opening an Orang Asli Entrepreneur Carnival at Dataran Pahlawan, Bandar Hilir here today.

The event was officiated by Chief Minister Adly Zahari and was attended by Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) director-general Prof Juli Edo.

Earlier in his speech, Waytha said apart from assistance from the Prime Minister’s Department and JAKOA, they also received aid from National Entrepreneur Group Economic Fund (TEKUN) and SME Corporation.

He said the three-day carnival starting today is the best platform for 29 Orang Asli entrepreneurs to introduce their products, culture and tradition. — Bernama