Najib: Better economy when BN in power compared to Malaysia under Pakatan

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak claimed that since Pakatan Harapan came to federal power, many things have depreciated in value, including the country’s stocks and currency. — Picture by Ben Tan

PONTIAN, Oct 4 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak claimed today that Malaysians were better off economically when Barisan Nasional (BN) was in power.

The former prime minister said that it was because BN had a better record in providing assistance and aid to needy segments of society, compared to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

“The Bantuan Rakyat 1Malaysia (BR1M) payments were much higher where fishermen, shop owners, entrepreneurs and civil servants benefited.

“At present, the Tabung Haji dividend was announced at 1.25 per cent which is the lowest, and the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) dividend is at 2 per cent,” said Najib, expressing disappointment at the low percentage.

He said this in his speech during a stopover at Burasak Abah in Pekan Nenas here today where he addressed more than 200 supporters as part of his ongoing Bossku campaign.

Also present at the event was Pontian MP and Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan as well as Tanjung Piai Umno division chief Datuk Jefridin Atan.

The Pekan MP claimed that since PH came to federal power, many things have depreciated in value, including the country’s stocks and currency.

“And yet the cost of living keeps increasing.

“This demonstrates that BN is better at managing the country’s economy,” said Najib, adding that he was confident that BN can emerge as the winner in the coming Tanjung Piai by-election.

Najib said Malaysians are now in a better position to judge who can best deliver as it has been 16 months since PH took over.

He said the positive response is a good sign for BN to wrest back the Tanjung Piai seat.

“To all BN supporters, we must work hard to make sure that those who did not support us previously will now do so,” said Najib.

The 66-year-old former prime minister also revealed that he would be making another visit to Tanjung Piai in an effort to assist BN during the by-election’s campaign period.

“The positive mood here today is a good sign for us to send a clear message that Tanjung Piai will return to BN,” said Najib.

The Election Commission announced on Tuesday that the by-election will be held on November 16, with Nomination Day set for November 2 and early voting on November 12.

The Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election was triggered by the death of its incumbent Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, following a heart attack last month.

In the 14th general election in May last year, Dr Md Farid won the parliamentary seat with a 524-vote majority defeating MCA’s Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng and PAS’ Nordin Othman.