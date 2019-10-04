Ahead of launch, Azmin says Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 ‘a new dawn’ for Malaysia

In a statement, Azmin said the SPV2030 will spearhead development in a sustainable manner, in line with a fair, equitable and inclusive economic distribution. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — The Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (SPV2030) due for launch tomorrow will be “a new dawn” for Malaysia which will uplift its citizens’ socio-economic wellbeing, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said today.

In a statement, Azmin said the brainchild of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will spearhead development in a sustainable manner, in line with a fair, equitable and inclusive economic distribution.

“The Shared Prosperity Vision is a new dawn in an era of New Malaysia, to guarantee that the people are protected and their dignity uplifted,” he said.

According to Azmin, the SPV2030 will steer Malaysia in a challenging economic environment, that includes the US-China trade war and domestic wage inequality.

“Malaysia is facing global economic uncertainties, arising from the trade war. The SPV2030 will make Malaysia’s economy more robust,” he said.

“It will herald a new injection for the national economy to jump to a high-income economy, strengthening the purchasing power of the masses, and narrowing the income and development gaps between classes, ethnic groups and territories.”

He said the SPV2030 would also strengthen national unity and strengthen Malaysia’s stability as a democratic nation.

“The beauty of Shared Prosperity will shine when the economic gap between the income, ethnic and territorial groups, and supply chain is narrowed down in a widening economic context,” he added.

Dr Mahathir will launch the SPV2030 tomorrow, with the aim of providing an equitable standard of living to all Malaysians.

The prime minister had stressed that the SPV2030 also aims to close the gap between poor and rich states, urban and rural areas and workers’ income.