Six suspects remanded for four days over brutal killing of Pygmy elephant

The body of the elephant which was photographed floating in the river was found by wildlife officers in a seated position. — Photo courtesy of Sabah Wildlife Department

TAWAU, Oct 3 ― Six prime suspects allegedly involved in the killing of a Pygmy elephant near here, have been remanded for four days from today for further investigations.

The suspects, comprising five locals and an illegal immigrant between the ages of 48 and 68, were arrested yesterday and their remand applications were made by investigating officer Insp Azlinda Buang at 10.15am in the Magistrate’s Court.

Magistrate Farene Mohd Ferdaus issued the remand order. The case will be investigated under Section 8 (a) of the Firearms Act 1960.

It was reported yesterday that police had arrested six men including a Felda settler, a hired worker and an illegal immigrant, following the brutal killing of a Pygmy elephant using a firearm in the area around Sungai Udin, Dumpas, Kalabakan on Thursday.

All the arrests were carried out during the Ops Khazanah between 12.20am and 12.30pm. ― Bernama