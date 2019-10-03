Muhyiddin: Pakatan to meet over Tanjung Piai poll tomorrow

Muhyiddin said he will chair a committee meeting tomorrow that will include the election machinery at state and central levels. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) will discuss its strategy for the by-election in Tanjung Piai, Johor in a meeting tomorrow, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The PH deputy president said he will chair the committee meeting that will include the election machinery at state and central levels.

“I will be in Muar tomorrow night and I will chair the Central Level Election Committee Meeting. We will discuss what needs to be done to achieve victory in Tanjung Piai and defend it in the next by-election.

“It will involve state and central leadership,” said Muhyiddin, who is also PPBM president.

He added that based on the current policy, seats will be defended by the party of the incumbent so PPBM will contest in Tanjung Piai.

On the candidate, Muhyiddin said this has not been decided but noted that the poll as over a month away.

He said that on their current list, there were many potential candidates capable of filling the shoes left by the late Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister Department Md Farid Mohd Rafik.

The seat became vacant when the 42-year-old Md Farid died of a heart attack last month.

The Election Commission announced that Nomination Day will fall on November 2 and polling will take place on November 16.

At the same time, Muhyiddin added that the PH leadership has taken into account their experiences in previous by-elections including the Semenyih by-election that saw incumbent PPBM losing to Barisan Nasional’s Umno candidate Zakaria Hanafi.

‘We take into account the experience of the past, not just Semenyih but also other seats. We have received feedback and held post mortem, that’s why in Tanjung Piai we will chart a more effective strategy.

“It will be a more comprehensive campaign where we will clarify issues that the public does not understand including in recent months where many things were raised on social media,” said Muhyiddin.

The Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election is no longer seen as a seat that is safe, not because the Opposition has a candidate known to voters, but because of PH’s own weaknesses in fulfilling its promises.