Dr M is PM for all, Anwar says despite Malay Dignity Congress appearance

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is greeted by students during the ‘Meet Anwar’ programme at UiTM in Shah Alam October 3, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Oct 3 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today attempted to placate the public’s anxiety, especially non-Malay communities, over Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahahtir Mohamad’s expected participation in the Malay Dignity Congress this Sunday.

Speaking to the press today, the PKR president instead advised the public to hear his former boss out, before criticising the latter.

“It depends on what the PM has to say. I mean, he has been consistent in being PM for all,” Anwar told the press after meeting students in a special dialogue un Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) here.

“Although I think he has legitimate concerns about the aspirations of the Malays, but I think it would depend to a large extent on what he has to say.

“So, I think we should not pre-empt that, and I trust that he would give a message that will encompass the interest of all Malaysians,” Anwar told reporters.

He had been asked to comment on whether it is appropriate for public universities to participate in a race-centric event, and if it was proper for Dr Mahathir to attend it after constantly picturing himself as a prime minister for all Malaysians and not a select ethnic group.

However, Anwar also expressed hope that the event organisers will stay true to the course of the programme and not “raise the temperature” on existing political and inter-ethnic tensions.

He said that this was because there are some who appear to purposely play with racial sentiments currently, and as such, the organiser of the event must be wary.

“I think my position is quite clear, that we need to encourage participation of all. But if the intention is to have a more nuanced [approach that is] sensitive to the presence of other races and cultures, I think we have to look at the programme and its resolutions,” he added.

Anwar, however, said that he has not received any invitation to the event, adding that he already has a prior engagement.

The Malay Dignity Congress is hosted by Universiti Malaya (UM), UiTM, Universiti Perguruan Sultan Idris and Universiti Putra Malaysia.

Dr Mahathir, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman, is scheduled to speak at the event, while PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa have also confirmed their attendance.