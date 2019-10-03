Discontent remains as old Selayang market traders get keys to new lots

Traders line up to sign their documentations and collect keys to their respective lots at Pasar MPS Selayang Baru October 3, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SELAYANG, Oct 3 — Resentment and dissatisfaction lingered among traders of the soon-to-be decommissioned Pasar Selayang Baru, who said their allocated lots at the new Pasar MPS Selayang Baru building are too small and ill-suited.

Some 290 traders who qualified for the lots showed up on the ground floor of the new market, a stone’s throw away from the old one, to collect their stall keys from the Selayang Municipal Council (MPS)

Others came to inspect the condition and layout of their allocated spaces. For some, it is the first time they have been able to examine things up close.

Already grouses can be heard, as some were seen shaking their heads in disappointment when measuring the lots’ size, or grumbling in mild anger when speaking to fellow traders or family members who accompanied them. Most were too busy inspecting their stalls to talk, though a few did not shy away from airing their views.

Breakfast stall owner M. Maran is worried the lack of adequate ventilation on the second floor of Pasar MPS Selayang Baru may negatively impact his business. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Breakfast stall operator M. Maran, 50, was allocated an 8x6 square foot stall on the far-left corner of the first floor, which is meant for eateries and dried goods. He dryly said the stall is considerably smaller than his current one at the old market.

“I even spotted a cracked tile or two, above the sink. I find it ridiculous that the developer did not do at least one last round of inspections for defects, before handing us the keys,” he told Malay Mail.

Maran, who has been running his business for more than 20 years after taking over from his retiring parents, said ventilation is another issue.

“My cooking does not produce much heat and smoke, but I worry for my neighbours who sell lunches and sometimes dinner. Where will their heat and smoke go, since there is no fans in the stalls?

“On a social level, the market is so near the mosque and school. I feel sorry for the people over there, as the odour emanating from the building will surely drift over there,” he said.

An aerial view of Pasar MPS Selayang Baru and its vicinity October 3, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Children’s toy merchant Mahdzar Ahmad, 52, shook his head in disbelief as he surveyed the stall allocated to him.

“Bad enough the size is too small to stock all my goods, they ended up giving me a stall meant for eateries. See the sink? Why do I need a sink, do they expect me to swim in it?” he said sarcastically, pointing at the utility.

As his stall is situated right next to the men’s washroom on the first floor, Mahdzar said this made the sink even more redundant.

“I tried applying with MPS to change the location of my stall, but they told me it can only be granted if there is another available stall, which as of now there are none.

“Well, count small blessings I suppose. At least it is in workable condition. Now all that remains is to apply with MPS for renovation permission, so I can free up as much space as possible,” said the trader, who has been running his business since 1999.

Grocer Teh Siew Be considers the stall she was offered to be far inferior in size compared to her current location at the old market. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Grocer Teh Siew Be, 50, could not mask her unhappiness at the size of her new stall as her current one in the old market is easily three times as large.

“I must say I did not expect this sort of thing in the future, when I took over the shop from my parents over 30 years ago. Plus, having to move here within the span of a mere few days from now feels really rushed, we have not even begun to pack our things.

“But I really do not have a choice, you see. Losing my long-time customers is one thing, but moving elsewhere around or even out of Selayang is not possible, since the rent and costs is more than I can afford,” she said.

On the ground floor, fishmonger Leong Chean Choong, 58, beadily eyes his allocated stall, situated near the building’s centre.

An electrician is pictured fixing the power meter of a wet market stall at Pasar MPS Selayang Baru October 3, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Having sold fish for over 30 years and training his children to take after him, he said his primary concern is the proper water flow when clearing out remnants such as scales and offal.

“The drains are not very big, which I fear will make it harder to keep my surroundings as clean as possible. I just hope the cost to do so will not be as high as I fear,” he said.

When asked if the lot’s current size is adequate, Leong merely shrugged and said he will have to make do.

“Certainly I can look around and move elsewhere. But honestly, why do that? Selayang has been my stomping grounds for three decades or so, and this old dog is too weary of learning new tricks,” he said.