N. Sembilan police detain two men to assist in Macau Scam investigation

Negri Sembilan police today detained two men suspected of being involved in a Macau Scam. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, Oct 2 — Police detained two men suspected of being involved in a Macau Scam, which has made a 64-year-old former Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) engineer suffering loses of over RM500,000 recently, and remanded them for three days starting today.

Head of the Negri Sembilan Commercial Criminal Investigation Department (CCID), Supt Aibee Ab Ghani said the suspects who were working as a food deliveryman and a security guard, were detained by personnel from his department and the Nilai District Commercial Crime Investigation Division in Petaling, Selangor yesterday.

“The two suspects, aged 32 and 42 years old, were the (bank) account owner in the case. They have been remanded for three days to assist the investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code,” he said in a press statement, here today.

Previously, a former aircraft engineer reportedly lost more than RM500,000 after being manipulated by the Macau Scam syndicate.

The victim, who lives in Bandar Baru Nilai, suffered the losses after receiving a phone call from a woman who impersonated a Pos Malaysia employee in Kuantan, Pahang on September 20, informing that his package allegedly to be sent to Kuching, Sarawak had been confiscated at the Kuantan Customs Department. — Bernama