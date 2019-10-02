MMEA: Tanker seized for illegally anchoring in waters off Kota Tinggi

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency in Port Klang January 14, 2017. — Picture by Dawn Chin

JOHOR BARU, Oct 2 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) seized a tanker for illegally docking in the waters of Permatang Timur, Kota Tinggi, yesterday.

MMEA Tanjung Sedili maritime zone director Maritime Captain Mohd Zulfadli Nayan, said the Panama-registered MT Marios G was seized by a MMEA patrol boat about 11 nautical miles east of Tanjung Penawar at 4.10pm.

“The tanker was seized after an MMEA inspection found there was no valid permit obtained from the Marine Department to anchor the 175-metre long tanker vessel there,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Zulfadli said the tanker was manned by an all Filipino crew including the master.

He added that the case is under further investigation. — Bernama

tan