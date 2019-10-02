MCA postpones AGM after date clashes with Tg Piai poll’s Nomination Day

MCA secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon said MCA will postpone its annual general assembly since the Tanjung Piai by-election Nomination Day will fall on the same date on November 2. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — MCA has announced today that it will postpone its annual general assembly (AGM) since the Tanjung Piai by-election Nomination Day will fall on the same date on November 2.

In a statement, MCA secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon said the decision was agreed by the party’s presidential council today, and the new date will be announced at a later time.

“Due to the party’s exhaustive logistics in arranging the venue, transportation, accommodation and meals, there is a need to overhaul and re-plan.

“MCA shall announce the new dates for the AGM soon,” Chong said.

