Klang couple nabbed after four-year-old girl dies of suspected abuse

SHAH ALAM, Oct 2 — Police arrested a husband and wife yesterday after a four-year-old girl under their care died of suspected abuse on Sunday (September 29).

South Klang district police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said based on the initial investigation, the couple, both local, aged 36 and 30, were believed to have abused the victim and her twin sister under their care, as well as their own two children.

“On Sunday we received a call at around 1.20pm about a four-year-old girl had died at a house in Jalan Yadi Klang and her death was confirmed by an emergency team who had been rushed to the scene.

“The post-mortem carried out the next day at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) found that the cause of death was due to blunt force trauma injuries in her abdomen. There were 41 new and old injury marks found on her body,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that both suspects were detained at about 11am yesterday.

Shamsul Amar added that while the officer was investigating the couple, physical examination was also conducted on the three children brought by them.

“Physical examination on the two boys, aged eight and five, as well as the four-year-old girl, found injury marks, new and old, believed to have been inflicted by the two suspects.

“The two boys are the woman’s children from her first marriage and all three children are now being placed at the HTAR for further examination,” he said.

Shamsul Amar added that the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama