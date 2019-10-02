India-Malaysia deeply connected at people-to-people level, says envoy

CYBERJAYA, Oct 2 — India and Malaysia have been deeply connected at the people-to-people level, not for centuries but millennia, said Indian High Commissioner to Malaysia, Mridul Kumar.

“Not for centuries but millennia, people have interacted with each other, sharing ideas, trade and commerce, language, food and culture. Our bond is deeper than most people believe,” he told reporters after an event here today, to celebrate the 150th birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, fondly known as ‘Bapu’ in India.

The event, organised by the high commission in partnership with the Cyberjaya University College of Medical Sciences, was graced by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Waytha Moorthy.

Mridul said the strong bond between India and Malaysia was very much visible amidst people from all walks of life who had come together to celebrate [email protected]

“It shows the strength of the connectedness between our peoples,” he added.

The event was celebrated along with the International Day of Non-Violence, observed on October 2 in honour of the birthday of Gandhi, the global peace icon who led India to independence. — Bernama