Disrespecting national anthem: Police submit investigation papers on eight individuals in Sarawak

KUCHING, Oct 2 — Police have submitted the investigation papers on eight individuals, including a woman, who showed disrespect for the national anthem to the deputy public prosecutor (DPP) for further action.

State deputy commissioner of police DCP Datuk Dev Kumar said the investigation papers were submitted yesterday with a proposal to charge them.

“The deputy public prosecutor is currently studying the statements recorded by the police and will soon decide on the necessary action to take,” he told Bernama here, today.

Dev Kumar said people should abide by existing laws and show respect for the national anthem when it is played.

“Section 8 (1) of the National Anthem Act 1968 provides that when the National Anthem is played, all persons present shall stand to attention as a mark of respect,” he said.

He said failure to do so was an offence under section 8 (3) of the same Act.

On Monday, after police received a report on the incident, statements were recorded from eight individuals, between the ages of 34 and 64.

According to a report in a local portal, the individuals who were believed to be members of the Sarawak for Sarawakians (S4S) group, did not stand up when the national anthem was played during a dinner event in a show of protest over the federal government’s allegedly unfulfilled promises to the state.

The 22-second video was believed to have been recorded at a dinner event last week before it was uploaded on to Facebook and shared on more than 4,000 accounts on social media. — Bernama