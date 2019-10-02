As parents fret over rape bid, deputy minister says self-defence classes already available

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching meets pupils at an event at SJKC Bercham in Ipoh October 2, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 2 — Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching said her ministry has already introduced martial arts as an extracurricular activity for students in an effort to teach self-defence.

However, Teo said it was parents’ and students’ prerogative to join such activities.

“We have introduced various martial arts such as taekwondo and karate as extracurricular activities for students. However, it is up to parents to encourage their children’s interest in it,” she told reporters at SJKC Bercham here today.

Teo said this when asked if the ministry would make it compulsory for students to learn self-defence following the attempted rape of an 11-year-old in Tembok Panuwasa, Sabah.

It was reported that the girl escaped from her would-be rapist after using an ice cream stick to poke the eye of the suspect, a taxi driver, in the incident on Monday.

The incident went viral on social media and caused concerned parents to suggest that self-defence be taught in schools.

Teo also said that the ministry provided lessons against sexual grooming and human trafficking to students.

“There is a syllabus on sex education in the Physical Education and Health subject for pupils from pre-school until secondary school.

“Also, in pre-school, pupils are taught about appropriate and inappropriate touching to protect themselves from any sort of sexual harassment,” she added.