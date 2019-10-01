More funds needed to develop women’s sports, minister says

Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman speaks during the launch of the 2019 National Sports Month at IOI City Mall, Putrajaya October 1, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 1 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman has stressed today the need for more funds to develop women’s sports in the country.

He said his ministry will focus more on the demographic by finding opportunities for more cooperation from the corporate sector and local industry players.

“Emphasis will be given to women’s sport. We know they don’t have enough funds for the development.

“We need to allocate more funds. It needs to be done with cooperation from all sides,” he said during the launch of National Sports Month 2019 at Putrajaya here.

The Women’s Sport programme in every state is one of the initiatives under the “Sports for all movement” action plan by the ministry, to promote active lifestyle in conjunction of the National Sports Month.

Other programmes are Fit Malaysia, Rural Sports Programme as well as People’s Housing Project youth sports development programme.

All these will include traditional sports, motorsports, extreme games, as well as e-sports.

Syed Saddiq said starting today, about 1,000 activities will be done under the plan that will include five millions Malaysian from all ages, races and genders.

He said the ministry will then ensure that the programmes will continue afterwards.

“By making this a month-long event, we will ensure that this will not be a one-off thing,” he said in the press conference after the event.