MB: Selangor state govt hopes for a special allocation to upgrade roads in Pulau Indah

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said the Selangor state government hopes that the federal government would give a special allocation to upgrade roads around the Port Klang area here, in Budget 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Oct 1 — The Selangor state government hopes that the federal government would give a special allocation to upgrade roads around the Port Klang area here, in Budget 2020.

“Pulau Indah is a port area that plays a big part in the economic development of the country, and we see that the roads need to be upgraded and repaired,” said Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari to reporters when asked about his hopes on the budget which would be tabled by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng on Oct 11.

Amirudin said through the budget, the state also hoped that the federal government would prioritise efforts to provide better internet and broadband connectivity to the people of Selangor.

“In addition, we hope that the budget does not exclude education, we want education institutions in Selangor to be strengthened inline with the aspiration of producing skilled manpower,” he said. — Bernama