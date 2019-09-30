Exercise care and caution in alleged ‘doa’ recital refusal case, says Ramasamy

Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy, who holds the education portfolio in the Penang state government, said he will leave it to the respective agencies and the police to investigate the case.. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 30 — Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy has called on the Education Ministry to exercise “care and caution” when investigating allegations into a Penang primary school that allegedly disallowed its students to recite Muslim prayers and only allowed Christian prayers during its Outstanding Students 2019 ceremony last week.

He said it is important that the Education Ministry get to the bottom of the issue rather than allow the current political climate of racism and religious extremism to lead the course of action in this case.

“Rather than jumping to the conclusion on the basis of a report by a mischievous NGO, the Ministry of Education should be careful in issuing stern warnings to the school and its administration,” he told Malay Mail when asked to comment on the issue.

Ramasamy, who holds the education portfolio in the Penang state government, said he will leave it to the respective agencies and the police to investigate the case.

“We will leave it to the respective departments, but the state government must be informed. At the end of the day, we must respond,” he said, adding that he might raise it at the state exco meeting later this week.

He said if the need arises, he will investigate the issue himself and told the school management to approach him.

Ramasamy has not spoken to the school management yet but he will be asking them to meet him so that he could get more details on what actually transpired.

Education director general Datuk Amin Senin said yesterday the ministry was considering disciplinary action against the school if necessary while warning schools not to flout the Education Act.

Earlier today, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) prosecution and legal division principal assistant director Senior Assistant Commissioner Mior Faridalathrash Wahid confirmed receiving numerous reports against Sekolah Kebangsaan Methodist in Penang, and that the police had opened an Investigation Paper into the case.

The school is currently being investigated under Section 505(C) of the Penal Code, for intent to incite any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community of persons.