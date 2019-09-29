Hiding in plain sight: Is Jho Low back in LA?

Malaysian police have said they have pinpointed Low's location and hope to bring him back by the end of the year. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Fugitive financier Low Taek Jho could be hiding in plain sight among his Hollywood friends in Los Angeles, according to a new report by Page Six, the New York Post's entertainment news portal.

The report said there were rumours that Low, well-known for his close ties to Hollywood celebrities was seen “surrounded by people” last week at a private dinner party at a producer’s house in Hollywood Hills.

“I thought it was him. Could there be a guy that looks like him? Of course. But I thought it was him. People were convinced," a source was quoted saying.

The news report added that back in 2009, Low was often mistaken for photographer Chance Yeh.

Malaysian police have said they have pinpointed Low's location and hope to bring him back by the end of the year to help in the ongoing investigations into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

Low or better known by his alias Jho Low, who has been identified by investigators from Malaysia and the United States as the main character in the 1MDB scandal.

Last December, Low was charged in absentia with five money-laundering charges for transferring US$1.03 billion (RM4.21 billion) into Good Star Ltd's accounts between September 30, 2009, and October 25, 2011.