Tanjung Piai by-election: Putra to contest if Pakatan, Opposition bloc field non-Malay

Datuk Ibrahim Ali said the party was prepared for a three-cornered fight. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) today confirmed that it would enter the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election fray should both the opposition bloc and Pakatan Harapan (PH) field a non-Malay.

Putra protem president Datuk Ibrahim Ali said the party, set up last May was also prepared for a three-cornered fight.

“We will contest 101 per cent in the Tanjung Piai by-election if PH fields a non-Malay, if PAS is not contesting and MCA also wants to contest.

“The Malay voters can make their choice, the best party that can give its commitment in the struggle for our rights. Furthermore, whoever wins the area, a Malay would be the representative.

“So where is the Malay split?” he told reporters after launching Putra and ‘Pemasyuran Sumpah Keramat 10 Perkara Tuntutan Melayu Bumiputera’ here today.

He added that Putra would wait until PH and the opposition had announced their nominees before deciding on its own candidate for the by-election.

“ Elections now are not like in the old days only need RM10,000 deposit while the campaign could be done through social media, FB live, not many talks, and vehicles are not necessary so it doesn’t involve much cost.

“In that regard, Putra can afford to contest. We have already received approval for Putra to contest in any election, general or by-election,” he said.

The Tanjung Piai seat fell vacant following the death of Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik on Sept 21 due to heart attack.

Dr Md Farid who was also Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department and also Tanjung Piai Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy chief displaced incumbent Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng (Barisan Nasional) and Nordin Othman (PAS) by securing 21,255 votes in the 14th general election.

Wee obtained 20,731 votes while Nordin, 2,962. — Bernama