Sabah gives MACC free rein to investigate illegal logging, mining reports

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 28 — The Sabah state government would give its full cooperation to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate every report on illegal logging and mining.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the state government would not interfere in MACC’s investigations.

“We want corruption in Sabah not only to be reduced but eliminated. It was one of the issues raised by the people in the last election,” he noted.

Yesterday in a dialogue with Sabah media, MACC Chief Commissioner Latheefa Koya said the agency was focusing on illegal logging and mining in its investigations nationwide.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shafie said he had already requested for a full report from Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah on the review of pump boat use by local fishermen.

The review was raised following the kidnap of three Indonesian fishermen in the waters of Tambisan, Lahad Datu on Sept 23.

Omar was reported to have said that police would discuss with other security agencies on the review before submitting their proposal to the chief minister.

Pump boats which are a utility boat in the Philippines was banned in April 2016 to tighten security in Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) waters.

However in May 2018, the state government relented and allowed fishermen to use pump boats again for their fishing activities. — Bernama