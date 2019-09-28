Mohd Khairul Adib appointed Public Service Dept D-G effective Oct 1

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 28 — Datuk Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman has been appointed as the new Director-General of Public Service Department, effective October 1.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ismail Bakar, in a statement today, said Mohd Khairul Adib, 57, is to replace Tan Sri Borhan Dollah, who has retired on September 9.

Mohd Khairul Adib holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and a Master’s degree in Policy Science from Saitama University, Japan.

“He has served for 31 years in the civil service, ever since he joined as an Administrative and Diplomatic Officer on January 12, 1998,” Ismail said.

He also said that Mohd Khairul Adib has vast experience in management and public service and had served as Secretary-General and Deputy Secretary-General at the Ministry of Transport and as Division Secretary at the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (now known as Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change).

Besides, he said Mohd Khairul Adib has also served at the Ministry of Natural resources and Environment (now Ministry of Water, Land and Natural Resources) and as Malaysian Education and Training Adviser in Tokyo and London.

“The government would also like to express highest gratitude and thanks to Tan Sri Borhan Dolah for his service and contributions to the country during his tenure as the Director-General of the Malaysian Public Service, especially in bringing about reforms in the public service system,” he added. — Bernama