MMEA: Johor-Indonesia cooperate in SAR for Indonesian fisherman

JOHOR BARU, Sept 28 — An Indonesian fisherman who went missing while at sea on Monday (September 23) was found safe about 15 nautical miles south of Tanjong Laboh waters near Batu Pahat, yesterday.

Johor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director Aminuddin Abdul Rashid said the fisherman, identified as Abdul Rahman, 51, was found at 3.30pm by an MMEA patrol boat.

“It is understood that Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) began a search and rescue (SAR) operation after it failed to contact Abdul Rahman,” he said, adding, the victim was in a weakened state as he had been without food for two days.

According to him, the engine of the victim’s fishing boat was said to have malfunctioned, leaving it to drift for four days into Johor’s waters.

Aminuddin said MMEA together with Basarnas met at the border for the handover of Abdul Rahman and the boat at 9.20am today. — Bernama