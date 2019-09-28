Malaysian football legend M. Chandran dies

Football Association of Malaysia exco Christopher Raj Aralanthu announced via social media that Datuk M. Chandran, 77, died peacefully at his house in Ampang Jaya at 7.30am. — Picture via Facebook/ Football Association of Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Former Malaysia and Selangor football skipper Datuk M. Chandran died today.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) exco Christopher Raj Aralanthu announced via social media that Chandran, 77, died peacefully at his house in Ampang Jaya at 7.30am.

“One of the most treasured sons of Malaysian football Datuk M. Chandran has passed away peacefully at 77 years of age. The legendary Malaysian and Selangor skipper who lead the country in many occasions left eternally with his beloved family around him at his residence,” he wrote.

Christopher said that family and friends could pay their last respect at Chandran’s family home from noon while the cremation ceremony will be held at Sentul Cremation Ground at 5pm today.

Chandran was born in Sg Siput, Perak in 1942. He was one of the players who brought Malaysian football team to the Munich Olympics in 1972.

Known as one of the top defenders for his crunching tackles and charismatic leadership for both Selangor and Malaysia, he retired in 1975 before turning to coaching.

He suffered a stroke in 2006 but kept active and had been on the FAM technical committee at various points.

Former teammates greeted the news of his death with sadness.

Ex-State and Ex-National Footballers Association Chairman Datuk Soh Chin Aun conveyed his condolences to Chandran’s family.

“He has excellent leadership qualities and is respected by his teammate and the football fraternity. A great role model as a player and an administrator, who leads by example and a strict disciplinarian.

“He led the Association with distinction as the President and it was a responsibility, I felt very hard to fill when I took over the Presidentship in 2014,” he said in a statement today.

The association’s deputy president Datuk N. Thanabalan said Chandran’s death was a personal loss.

“We played together in the national team for seven years, he as the great defender and I trying to sneak the goals in. Our friendship extends beyond the football field as we were close family friends too. It is an irreplaceable loss to me and the nation,” he said.

Another legend, Datuk Santokh Singh, remembered Chandran as a true leader who helped the team to reach the Olympics in 1972.

“He was always there to provide moral support when the odds were against us.

“A true leader who held the team together and led the team to its highest achievement the nation had achieved so far, qualifying and playing in the 1972 Munich Olympics. He will be greatly missed,” he said.