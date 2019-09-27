Finance Ministry lauds banks’ decision to drop cash, cheque transaction fees for credit cards and loan repayments

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng confirmed in a statement today that the Association of Banks in Malaysia (ABM) has terminated the charges. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sep 27 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng today welcomed the decision by the Association of Banks in Malaysia (ABM) to drop transaction charges imposed by commercial banks on cash and cheque transactions for credit cards and loan repayments.

“The ministry welcomes the termination of transaction charges imposed by commercial banks on cash and cheque transactions for credit cards and loan repayments over the counter of up to RM2, and at Cash Deposit Machines (CDM) of up to RM0.50,” he said in a statement.

“ABM has done well to heed the ministry’s advice to listen to the views of the public and consumers,” he added.

Lim said the transaction charges were first implemented in December 2017 under the previous government to promote migration to e-payments.

“However, the charges were burdensome for the low-income earners and those with poor access to internet connectivity to conduct online and mobile banking,” he said.

Lim said the termination of the charges effective from September 26, 2019, demonstrates that the commercial banks are committed to serving consumer needs using the latest technology without financially burdening them.

“At the same time, ABM demonstrates that it is not obsessed with profits from these fees and charges by abolishing them for the first time since it was introduced in 2017,” he said.