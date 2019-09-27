Amid heckling, minister Zuraida says will let police probe Adib’s case

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraidah Kamaruddin arrives at the Shah Alam court complex September 27, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Sept 27 — Housing and Local Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said her ministry will leave firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s case to the police, following a coroner’s finding that his death last year was caused by two or more unknown individuals.

Zuraida, whose ministry oversees the Fire and Rescue Department, said both her ministry and Malaysians were thankful that a decision was reached in Adib’s inquest.

“I am also very satisfied as we have used all channels that we can use, including asking for an inquest to be held for Adib’s case,” she told reporters when met outside the court complex here after the inquest findings were delivered.

Noting that the coroner found that criminal act was involved in Adib’s case after 41 days of inquest, Zuraida said: “So we leave it to the police for the next action.”

She said she hoped that Adib’s family would feel that they have been properly represented as his case had been investigated as best as possible for the best possible findings.

Despite repeated pleas from the media for them to quieten so Zuraida could be heard, a rowdy group of men insisted on disrupting the interview with loud cries of “Takbir Allah”, “Tangkap Pembunuh” (Catch the killer) and “Undur Zuraida” that drowned out the minister’s voice.

Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam was later spotted with the group.

Earlier, Zuraida also told reporters she hoped Malaysians would accept the decision.

“Do not let this be politicised, do not bring religious and racial issues. This was an issue of a Malaysian who died on duty,” she had said.

Zuraida said Adib’s family felt grateful that his case has been brought to justice, noting that she had met his brother and aunt and will be meeting the father who is coming today from Kedah.

Zainal Abidin Nong Chik, president of the union for the peninsula’s Fire and Rescue Department personnel, expressed gratitude for all lawyers, non-governmental organisations and government agencies for their work towards today’s inquest findings in the union’s favour.

He told reporters that around 20 of the union’s committee members and 50 retired fire and rescue personnel had come to the Shah Alam court complex today.

Coroner Rofiah Mohamad delivered her findings at 10am here, concluding that Adib’s death was caused by two or more unknown individuals.

The inquest was held for 41 days during the February 11 to July 24 period where 30 witnesses and 137 exhibits were examined.

An inquest is usually held when the cause of death is unknown, as was the situation in Adib’s case where conflicting claims or theories regarding his death had been put forward.

Adib, 24, died at the National Heart Institute on December 17, 2018, after succumbing to serious injuries.

The Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit member was seriously injured three weeks earlier during a November 27 riot at Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in USJ25, Subang Jaya.