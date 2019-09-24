Three men arrested in connection with brazen arson attack in Ipoh

The case is being investigated under Section 304 of the Penal Code for causing death by negligence. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, Sept 24 — Police have arrested three suspects in connection with an arson attack on a wooden house at Jalan New Delhi in Buntong here on Sunday night.

Ipoh deputy district police chief Superintendent Mohd Nordin Abdullah said that the suspects, who are self-employed, are aged between 25 to 27.

“The suspects were picked up at around 4.30pm yesterday. With the arrest we believe the case can be solved,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Nordin said suspects were remanded for seven days starting from today.

Yesterday, Malay Mail reported the incident, where a 44-year-old woman identified as Abiramy Munusamy, who is the house owner, died from a heart attack after a group of men vandalised her son’s car which was parked in front of the house, prior to the arson attack.

Before the arson incident happened, a group of eight men came to the house at 8pm and started smashing a Honda Accord, belonging to the victim’s son.

Mohd Nordin said one of the suspects also knocked the house door, where the victim was standing, and she was believed to have fainted out of shock.

She was rushed to the Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun, but pronounced dead by doctor 15 minutes later.

Mohd Nordin said no one was at the house during the arson attack as all family members were at the hospital.

Initial investigation revealed that the victim’s son M. Thana Selan had a scuffle with a man earlier around 5pm at a temple at Jalan Spooner, Buntong here. The fight broke out due to a misunderstanding that Thana has hidden cows belonging to the man.

The man together with his accomplices arrived at the house and caused the commotion. The fire is believed to have started from the car and spread to a mango tree nearby, before reaching the house.

The case is being investigated under Section 304 of the Penal Code for causing death by negligence. The said section carries imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with fine or with both, if convicted.