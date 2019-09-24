Proton drops shield in logo revamp, trots out new motto.

In a minor redesign of the logo first shown in February this year, the company has dropped the shield outline that had been part of its emblem since the company’s founding in the 1980s. ― Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Proton Holdings Bhd unveiled the company’s new logo today along with a new tagline.

In a minor redesign of the logo first shown in February this year, the company has dropped the shield outline that had been part of its emblem since the company’s founding in the 1980s.

“Nothing inspires us more than to help you create real connections to your loved ones.

“More than just a logo, this is our symbol of commitment, to bridge bonds and distances, for a better future,” the firm said on its Facebook page.

Aside from the refreshed logo, Proton is also using a new tagline of “Inspiring Connections”.

During the February unveiling, the firm had introduced Malaysians to the motto of “It’s the Drive!”

Founded in 1983, Proton was Malaysia’s first national car company. It was sold to DRB-Hicom in 2012, before being acquired by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co, Ltd in 2017.