Police put brakes on illegal street racing in Penampang, seize 17 cars

PENAMPANG, Sept 23 — Two car drivers in their 20s were arrested for using Jalan Pintas here as their racetrack, while their vehicles and 15 other cars were seized in a joint operation conducted by the Penampang district police and the Road Transport Department, yesterday morning.

District police chief DSP Mohd Haris Ibrahim said the men were arrested after they were found driving their individual cars at reckless speeds in a bid to test the capabilities of the modified engines of their vehicles, with the blast of their car engines disturbing the peace of residents living in the area.

At a press conference today, Mohd Haris said the pair was released on bail after their statements were taken and they had tested negative for drugs, but their cars remained seized for further investigations under section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The operation which was conducted from midnight until 6am yesterday, also saw police issuing 19 summonses and the RTD issuing 30 summonses, for various traffic offences.

On other matters, the police chief said 76 investigation papers had been opened in reference to illegal gambling activities in the district from January to August this year, involving 91 arrests including 40 women, and the seizure of RM18,560 in funds.

During the same period, police also arrested 551 individuals for drug offences, while seizing various drugs worth RM26,628. — Bernama