MIRI, Sept 23 — The police are looking for an individual who trespassed into a Christian cemetery in Riam yesterday and damaged several graves.

Miri District Police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah said a 26-year-old man lodged a police report after finding his grandfather’s grave damaged.

“The man went to the cemetery at 9.30am yesterday and found his grandfather’s grave damaged,” he said in a statement today.

He also found that some items at the grave had been removed, he said. — Bernama