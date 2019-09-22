Najib insists Umno-PAS union won’t sideline minorities

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex, September 17, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak today gave his own assurance that the wellbeing of other non-Malay ethnicities would be well cared for, after Umno and former rival PAS inked a joint political charter on September 15.

During the “Ulasan Apek Cina Bersama Bossku” video on Facebook, Najib was asked about the impact of the union, with the host who addresses himself as “Apek”, raising concerns about the collaboration, on the rights of the ethnic Chinese and Indians here.

Najib however brushed off the concern, saying that the aim of the charter was allegedly to defend the Federal Constitution as well as to also safeguard the interests of those of other ethnicities and beliefs.

“No, Apek. Why? Firstly, we defend the Constitution of our nation. The rights of all races, religions will be defended.

“Secondly, Islam as a religion, respects other faiths, and I hope, let us not have insults between religions, because before this, before the 14th GE, this didn’t happen,” he said referring to the 14th general election last year.

“No need to worry,” he said, adding that there would be no elements which would not touch on the other ethnicities way of life and interests.

“Can. I will still defend,” he said, when asked for a guarantee.

Last week, Umno and PAS finally signed their joint charter at the Himpunan Penyatuan Ummah 2019, which for the first time saw a sea of supporters from both parties flooding the Umno headquarters here.