Agong presents 14th national laureate award to Siti Zainon

Prof Siti Zainon Ismail addresses the audience after receiving the 14th National Literary Award in Kuala Lumpur September 21, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah last night attended the 14th National Literary Award ceremony at a hotel here.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah were greeted on arrival by Education Minister Maszlee Malik.

Also present were Deputy Education Minister Teo Ni Ching and Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) director-general Datuk Abang Sallehuddin Abg Shokeran.

Maszlee introduced the recipient of the 14th National Literary Award Prof Siti Zainon Ismail to Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah.

His Majesty then presented the award to Siti Zainon, making her the 14th national laureate, before she read out her speech.

Meanwhile, Siti Zainon in her speech said that unification through Malay language as a national language should be emphasised, with its use expanded through announcements via posters, signage and advertisements as well as prioritised in presentations, seminars or international dialogues.

Siti Zainon, a writer and cultural arts researcher, was chosen based on her contribution to the development of literature and impact on the spread of knowledge and leadership in the literary community.

She has written three novels, 25 collections of poetry, nine collections of short stories and 20 essays on literary research. — Bernama