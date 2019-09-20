Sri Aman API dips slightly, but remains in red zone at 2pm

The Sri Aman API reading only showed a slight decrease from 420 recorded at 10am, which was the highest reading so far. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 ― The air quality in Sri Aman, Sarawak remained in the hazardous level with the Air Pollution Index (API) reading of 412 as at 2pm.

According to the Malaysian Air Pollution Index Management System (APIMS) portal, the Sri Aman API reading only showed a slight decrease from 420 recorded at 10am, which was the highest reading so far.

Meantime, the API readings in three other areas in the state, namely, Sarikei, Samarahan and Kuching were recorded at 217, 212 and 239 respectively, which were still in the very unhealthy category.

In Sibu, Sarawak, the API reading improved from 202 (very unhealthy) at 8am this morning to 179 (unhealthy).

Other places with the unhealthy air quality are in Tasek Ipoh (128), two areas in Kuala Lumpur namely Batu Muda (151) and Cheras (145) as well as Putrajaya (136).

Five areas in Selangor also recorded unhealthy API readings, namely Petaling Jaya (135), Shah Alam (127), Klang (109), Banting (111) and Johan Setia, Klang (143); two areas in Negeri Sembilan namely Nilai (135) and Seremban (110); Besut, Terengganu (107); and other areas in Sarawak, namely Miri (104), Bintulu (106) and Mukah (130).

Meanwhile, 46 areas in the peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak registered moderate API readings.

An API between zero and 50 indicates good air quality; 51 and 100, moderate; 101 and 200, unhealthy; 201 and 300, very unhealthy and 300 and above, hazardous.

For the latest updates on the haze, visit www.bernama.com.