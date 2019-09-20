Minister: 2020 Budget to comply with essence of Shared Prosperity Vision

Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof says the Budget must be in line with the Shared Prosperity Vision to ensure that Malaysia can become a developed industrial nation. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Sept 20 ― The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development (MED) is confident the 2020 Budget which will be tabled at the end of the year will be based on the essence of the Shared Prosperity Vision 2021-2030.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said that this was because the vision was capable of helping and boosting the purchasing power of the low income earners.

“To ensure Malaysia can become a developed industrial nation, the budget must be in line with the vision and it is also the mission of MED to ensure the aim is implemented and achieved.

“In fact, the budget this time is very crucial for MED as the ministry which co-ordinates the entrepreneurship programme,” he told reporters after the 2019 Leadership Excellence Award here last night.

In May, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad introduced the new vision known as Shared Prosperity with the aim of providing the apt standard of living to all Malaysians in the effort to develop the nation.

The vision was an effort to turn Malaysia into a country which would continuously develop sustainably in line with a fair and just economic distribution at every level of the value network, class, race and geography to the point of creating harmony and stability among the people by 2030.

Recently, Dr Mahathir stressed that the vision was also to close the gap between the poor and rich states, urban and rural areas and workers’ income. ― Bernama