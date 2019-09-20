Cradle Fund CEO murder: Police corporal denies her actions led to witness being untraceable

Samirah Muzaffar, who is accused of murdering her husband, Cradle Fund CEO, Nazrin Hassan, attends her trial at the Shah Alam High Court September 6, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Sept 20 — A police corporal denied by not taking important details of the person who made the emergency call about a fire incident at a house in Mutiara Homes, Mutiara Damansara has caused a key witness in the murder of former Cradle Fund chief executive officer Nazrin Hassan to be untraceable.

Corporal Jamaliah Osman, 59, who is attached to the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters control centre told the High Court here she received the call from a person named Chung Shan Hui at 12.29pm on June 14, 2018 and had directed police personnel patrolling the nearby area to go to the scene.

She said, however, she did not take personal details such as the full name and the identity card number of the caller as she felt that there was no need to do so.

“This is because the caller’s name and mobile phone number were already in the MERS 999 emergency call system.

“ and if necessary, the investigating officer would only need to trace the mobile phone number again to find the caller and our investigating officers are very professional,” she said during cross-examination by counsel LS Leonard before judge Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman today.

Jamaliah said based on her experience throughout her stint, many callers were reluctant to provide their personal information when asked to do so.

“Some of them (callers) have scolded me when I asked for their personal information, not to mention the control room receives many emergency calls every day,” she said.

On March 12, Nazrin’s wife Samirah Muzaffar, 44, a former senior executive at Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia ; two teenagers aged 14 and 17; and Indonesian national Eka Wahyu Lestari, who is still at large, were charged with the murder of Nazrin, 47.

They were alleged to have committed the offence at a house in Mutiara Homes, Mutiara Damansara, Petaling Jaya, between 11.30pm on June 13, 2018, and 4am the following day.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same code, provides for the mandatory death sentence upon conviction. — Bernama