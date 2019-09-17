Musa Aman’s son joins PPBM officially

Sipitang MP Yamani Hafez Musa applied to join PPBM along with many other former Sabah Umno leaders in January but was not immediately accepted when the party had its launch here in April. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 17 — After months of uncertainty, Sipitang MP Yamani Hafez Musa received his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) membership card from party chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today.

Yamani, the son of former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman, had been in limbo after leaving Umno. While he was told he was accepted in Bersatu, he was still listed as an Independent in Parliament.

“Hafez is now officially a member of Sabah PPBM. He received his card from Tun M himself,” said Sabah PPBM secretary Datuk Ronald Kiandee, adding that there should be no more speculation to his status in the party.

The card was handed over during a closed-door meeting between Dr Mahathir and Sabah Bersatu members here today.

“Hafez will now sit with us as a government backbencher and no longer as an independent,” said Kiandee, who is Beluran MP.

Hafez applied to join PPBM along with many other former Sabah Umno leaders in January but was not immediately accepted when the party had its launch here in April.

Yamani, a former Sabah Barisan Nasional Youth chief as well as the former state Umno and Sipitang division Youth chief, was part of the mass exodus from Sabah Umno last December.

He said that, normally, Parliament administrators would change the affiliation of an elected representative’s seat when they switch parties but not in his case.

No reason was given for the delay, but Hafez was earlier embroiled in an election petition against the results of the May 9 general election, which was thrown out in June.

PPBM here now have five MPs and nine assemblymen, making it the second biggest party in the state after Parti Warisan Sabah.