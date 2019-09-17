Malaysia condemns drone attacks against Aramco oil facilities in Saudi Arabia

Smoke is seen following a fire at Aramco facility in the eastern city of Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, September 14, 2019. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 17 — Malaysia has condemned the drone attacks against two Aramco oil facilities in Saudi Arabia on September 14.

“Malaysia believes it was imperative for all parties concerned to avoid any actions that are detrimental to maintaining peace and stability in the region,” said the Foreign Ministry in a statement today.

Malaysia also called for an amicable solution to the ongoing conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, said the ministry.

It was reported that Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attacks. — Bernama