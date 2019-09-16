Cops nab man who threw red paint at places of worship

Police said the case is being investigated under Section 295 of the Penal Code for defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class of persons or with the knowledge that any class of persons is likely to consider such defilement as an insult to their religion. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, Sept 16 — Police arrested an unemployed man here earlier this morning, for allegedly throwing red paint at two places of worship this year.

South Johor Baru Police Chief ACP Shahurinain Jais said the arrest of the 30-year-old local man at 3.17am took place at a residential area in Taman Daya, near here.

Police also seized a black Honda Accord and a reddish-grey coloured t-shirt believed to have been used by the suspect during the crime.

“Checks found that the suspect had a case being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code 2017.

“He also has a record of being a psychiatric patient at Permai Hospital and a drug user,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Shahurinain said with the arrest, police had successfully solved the two cases of paint thrown in Taman Daya, involving Masjid As Sobirin on January 1, 2019 and Surau Al Hidayah, yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 295 of the Penal Code for defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class of persons or with the knowledge that any class of persons is likely to consider such defilement as an insult to their religion.

The offence is punishable with a maximum jail term of two years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Shahurinain also advised the people not to do anything provocative on any place or house of worship that could create an atmosphere of disunity within the multi-religious community. — Bernama