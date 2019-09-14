Stay the course, don’t react to PAS-Umno union, Pakatan Youth tells coalition leaders

In a statement, PH Youth said that PAS and Umno’s alliance is not a new development in the country’s political history and should not warrant any form of response from PH. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Pakatan Harapan should stay the course and continue its efforts to fix the country’s economy and to unite Malaysians and not fall into the trap of responding to PAS and Umno’s formal union, the ruling coalition’s Youth wing said today.

In a statement, PH Youth said that PAS and Umno’s alliance is not a new development in the country’s political history and should not warrant any form of response from PH.

“The real focus should be fighting for the people, prioritising important issues and strengthening the love to Malaysia.

“Matters relating to job opportunities, the quality of life for the B40, the importance of the country’s youths and unity of Malaysians should be Pakatan Harapan’s focus. Pakatan Harapan should also never forget to defend the future of Sabah and Sarawak,” said the statement signed by PH Youth chief and Bersatu Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, Amanah Youth chief Mohd Sany Hamzan and DAP Youth chief Howard Lee.

The statement added that PH’s strength lies in the diversity of its members and supporters, and that time should not be wasted talking about opposition parties, and whatever pacts they may have formed.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his PAS counterpart, Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, created history today by signing the National Cooperation Charter that listed five cores of their alliance.

The basis of the charter, according to the statement, was to bring unify the ummah (Muslim community) to harmonise multiracial Malaysia.

The first of the five core was to uplift and protect the Federal Constitution that guarantees the formation of the country, Islam as the religion of the federal, the special rights of the Malays and Bumiputera and the rights of other races, Bahasa Melayu as the national language as well as guaranteeing the protection of the multiracial society.

The second core is to strengthen national cooperation through discussions that involve all religions, races and culture for the sake of the country.

The third is empowering the Islamic, Malay and Bumiputera agenda according to the Federal Constitution.

The fourth is to form a cooperation by spreading the Islam and Malay narrative without refusing the rights of other religions, races and cultures as the centre of the political stability, racial harmony and country’s prosperity.

The fifth core is to work collectively on a new offer for the country to increase good governance, inclusive development policy and distribution that will fertilise the social justice regardless of skin colour and religion.