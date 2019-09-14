MTUC: Support consumption of all Malaysian products

MTUC president Datuk Halim Mansor said boycotting goods made by certain quarters would result in workers from all races and religions losing out across the board. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — The Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) has called on Malaysians to support buying all locally-made products as it will stimulate consumption activities, generate employment opportunities, instil investor confidence and support the growth of the domestic economy.

MTUC president Datuk Halim Mansor said the trade union agreed with efforts to encourage the use of halal products by Muslims as it was in line with Islamic principles and for Malaysians to focus on Bumiputera products.

“However, it should not be at the expense of other local products,” he said in a statement here today in response to calls by some quarters to boycott products made by non-Muslims.

He said that increased buying of all Malaysian goods would support the healthy development of the country’s economy.

Boycotting goods made by certain quarters would result in workers from all races and religions losing out across the board, said Halim.

“This will affect Muslim workers who are merely earning a living by working for firms which produce products which meet the requirements set by national and religious guidelines,” he said.

He said MTUC was urging consumers to be wary of certain quarters who did not care about the welfare of workers in pursuing their political ambitions.

“We champion the cause of all 15 million workers in the country irrespective of race and religion as they are the pulse of the industrial and services sector of the nation.

“What they need now is help to get higher wages, better welfare and humane working conditions for the workers,” he said.

According to Halim, any boycott with narrow vested interests will affect foreign investments, resulting in investors boycotting Malaysia.

This would directly affect jobs in Malaysia and the future of the rakyat, he said. — Bernama