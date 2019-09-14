300 traditional drums performance to set the stage for Malaysia Day celebration

A view of the Perpaduan Petra Jaya stadium in Kuching where the Malaysia Day celebrations is set to take place. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Sept 14 — The rhythmic beating of 300 traditional drums at Stadium Perpaduan, here will set the stage for the national-level Malaysia Day celebration on Monday night.

The percussion performance would see drums from the peninsula, Sarawak and Sabah such as the Rebana Ubi, Chinese table, Dumbak Iban, Bedok Melayu being beaten simultaneously.

Held for the first time in the Sarawak since the Pakatan Harapan government led the Federal Government in May 2018, the celebration would be officiated by the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who would also be giving a speech.

Themed ‘Sayangi Malaysiaku, Malaysia Bersih’, this year’s Malaysia Day celebration is scheduled to start at 7pm.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said a video presentation on the formation of Malaysia would also be featured at the event, touching on the history of the nation such as the Japanese occupation, the communist era until modern Malaysia.

Besides that, he said there would also be a very special and interesting shadow play which would touch on friendship, closeness, peace, conflict and nation building as well as performance by 100 silat performers backed with pyrotechniques display and convoy Kembara Merdeka.

The celebration, which will be attended by the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak, Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud and Toh Puan Ragad Kurdi Taib as the guests-of-honour, also features six floats parade in front of the Waterfront Kuching area.

“It will starts from MBKS passing through Waterfront Kuching and ends at iCom Square.

“All programmes of the event taking place at the indoor stadium and outside of the stadium can be viewed live on various social media,” he said.

Scheduled to be present during the celebration include Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, federal and state ministers, menteris besar, foreign diplomats and other dignitaries. — Bernama