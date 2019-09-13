Permaisuri Agong: I deactivated Twitter account for personal reasons, no need for police reports

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Almarhum Sultan Iskandar are pictured at Parliament March 11, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — The country’s queen today cleared the air over why she deactivated her account on microblogging site Twitter, adding that there was no need to lodge complaints to the police over comments made against her previously.

While it was initially believed that toxic comments online may have prompted the account deactivation, Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah instead said it was due to personal reasons.

In what appears to be a screengrab of a post on her private Instagram account, Tunku Azizah wrote a simple note to say she did not even read and was not even aware of the comments that allegedly led to the deactivation.

“pls ...... I deactivated my account not bcos [sic] I’m upset, hurt or angry with their comments,” part of her note read.

“it had nothing to do with those postings... i have my personal reasons... pls do not make any police reports,” the same note read.

The screengrab was posted via the Twitter account of the queen’s daughter Tengku Puteri Afzan Aminah Hafizatullah Al-Sultan Abdullah.

The princess later posted a separate tweet stating in Bahasa Malaysia: “Tuanku Permaisuri berharap supaya semua orang dapat menghormati apa yang Tuanku mahu. Tuanku Permaisuri juga tidak mahu orang ramai cepat menilai jika tidak mengetahui perkara yang sebenar”.

(Translation: Tuanku Permaisuri hopes that everyone will be able to respect what Tuanku wishes. Tuanku Permaisuri also does not wish the public to be quick to judge without knowing the actual matter.)

At the time of writing, Tunku Azizah’s Twitter account does not appear to have been activated.

Malaysians had previously launched the #AmpunTuanku hashtag on Twitter in an apparent bid to convince Tunku Azizah to reactivate her account.

Yesterday, the #AmpunTuanku hashtag was trending at the number one spot in Malaysia, while “Permaisuri Agong” ranked as the third trending topic in the same list.

Tunku Azizah was believed to have come under unprovoked attack over her tweets promoting optimism, positivity and good relations prior to the deactivation of her @cheminahsayang account.

At a time of increasing racial polarisation and negativity, Tunku Azizah and her husband Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah have been beacons of national hope and unity.

Just before her coronation, Tunku Azizah spoke in defence of the country’s multiracial and multicultural diversity by pointing out that she is of mixed descent and is part Chinese.

During recent celebrations, the Agong also spoke out along with fellow Malay Rulers about the dangers of polarisation and extreme politics in the country.

Yesterday, police said a sedition investigation has been launched following a police report on alleged online insults against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong.