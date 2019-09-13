Education Ministry lodges MACC report over contractors’ false bank statements

The Education Ministry today lodged a report with the MACC to investigate some of its contractors said to have secured a total of 793 contracts after allegedly submitting false bank statements during the tender process. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 13 — The Education Ministry today lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate some of its contractors said to have secured a total of 793 contracts after allegedly submitting false bank statements during the tender process.

The 793 contracts covered tenders for the ministry’s Cooked Food Supply (BMB), Building and Area Cleanliness (KBK) and Security Control Services (PKK).

The Education Minister’s Special Duties officer Ulya Aqamah Husamuddin, when met at the MACC headquarters where the report was lodged, said the said contracts took effect on Jan 1 this year.

He said on Aug 6, the MOE issued termination notices to 16 BMB contractors identified to have falsified bank statements when submitting their bids, adding that similar notices will be issued to other contractors in stages.

“The MOE is serious in stopping those attempting to fabricate documents relating to government procurement,” he said, adding that the ministry has passed all relevant information to the MACC for further action.

On March 19, the MOE has issued a reminder to all contractors that those caught falsifying or amending documents with the intention of cheating will be reported to the MACC. — Bernama