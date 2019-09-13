Agong, Raja Permaisuri wish Malaysian Chinese a happy Mid-Autumn Festival

Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah wish all Malaysia Chinese a happy Mid-Autumn Festival. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 ― The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, conveyed Mid-Autumn Festival greetings to the Chinese community in the country who celebrate the festival today.

“Happy Mid-Autumn Festival! Have a blessed and merry celebration,” Their Majesties said in a post on the Istana Negara Instagram account.

The Mooncake or Mid-Autumn Festival is the second biggest Chinese celebration, usually celebrated in September or October based on the Chinese lunar calendar.

According to Chinese belief, the Mooncake Festival is celebrated in conjunction with the emergence of a full moon that looks brighter than usual, hence the mooncake is a must and symbolic of the celebration as a day of uniting the whole family. ― Bernama