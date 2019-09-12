Malaysia condemns Netanyahu's West Bank annexation plan

Israeli military machinery demolishes a Palestinian building in the village of Sur Baher which sits on either side of the Israeli barrier in East Jerusalem and the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 22, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Malaysia has strongly condemned the statement by Benjamin Netanyahu on the Israeli government's plan to annex parts of the Occupied Palestinian Territory of West Bank.

In a statement yesterday, the Foreign Ministry said the irresponsible statement would undermine any effort and chance for a lasting solution and peace in the Middle East.

It underscored that the Israeli move clearly violated international law, the Geneva Conventions and United Nations resolutions, including those of the United Nations Security Council.

"This is indeed a dangerous development that deserves the utmost attention of the international community," the statement said.

The ministry pointed out that the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, was the internationally recognised Palestinian territory, which Israel has illegally occupied for many decades now.

"Malaysia urges the international community, in particular the United Nations Security Council, to respond unequivocally to the latest blatant disrespect shown by Israel towards the international rule of law," it said.

It was reported that Netanyahu had announced plans to annex parts of the West Bank if he wins re-election next week. — Bernama