Amid speculations, Putrajaya explains Saturday Cabinet meeting on economic vision

Putrajaya says Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has agreed to hold a special Cabinet meeting on Saturday to discuss the country’s long-term economic direction policy based on the Shared Prosperity Vision. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 ― Putrajaya has explained today that a special Cabinet meeting scheduled on Saturday will be to discuss the country’s long-term economic policy, amid speculations that it will affect Sabah and Sarawak.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a statement that the meeting will discuss the Shared Prosperity Vision that has previously been announced by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during the 11th Malaysia Plan mid-term review and the Pakatan Harapan administration’s one-year anniversary.

“The prime minister has agreed to hold a special Cabinet meeting on Saturday to discuss the country’s long-term economic direction policy based on the Shared Prosperity Vision,” it said in a statement.

The ministry said the vision will cover the 12th and 13th Malaysia Plan, and any budget in the years that fall under the two plans.

“Budget 2020 that will be tabled in October will be a preparatory budget so all parties will be ready to advance when the 12th Malaysia Plan begins in 2012,” it said.

Malaysiakini had in a report earlier speculated that the meeting may decide on policies affecting Sabah and Sarawak as it is held two days before the national-level Malaysia Day celebration in Kuching.

Cabinet meetings are usually held weekly on Wednesdays, or Fridays if the Dewan Rakyat is in session.

However, the ministry did not explain why the special Cabinet meeting is held on Saturday instead.

This Saturday will also see the inking of the official political collaboration between Opposition parties Umno and PAS.

Last month ahead of the National Day, Dr Mahathir said the Shared Prosperity Vision and other government policies are to make Malaysia a prosperous, dignified and independent nation.

The prime minister said the government is focusing on the implementation of the Shared Prosperity Vision with the aim of providing a proper standard of living for all Malaysians in the effort to develop the country.

Budget 2020 will be tabled in the Parliament next month.